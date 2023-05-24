Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.2% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $1,323,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,647,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,567,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $147.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $396.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.85. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

