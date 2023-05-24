Wanchain (WAN) Reaches One Day Volume of $561,240.19

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $39.47 million and $561,240.19 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00053651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00039092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00018365 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,568,849 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.