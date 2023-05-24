Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stake Cut by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises about 4.0% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $26,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.33. The company had a trading volume of 159,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

