Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 724.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 40,111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 87,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.00. 89,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

