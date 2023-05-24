Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,917 shares of company stock worth $6,889,527. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $71.06. 1,859,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,161,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average is $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Further Reading