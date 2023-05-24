Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after buying an additional 102,903 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,879,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,509,000 after buying an additional 265,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 208,040,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,795,890,963.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 14,781,466 shares of company stock worth $875,880,626 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

OXY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.54. 6,307,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,685,512. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.36. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $54.30 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.