Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Lowers Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

ResMed Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,067. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RMD traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.18. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.85 and a twelve month high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.