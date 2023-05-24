Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 580 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 26,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 448.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 23,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.57. 404,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,418. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.43. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

