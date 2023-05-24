Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 9,642 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PGX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. 1,348,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,050,457. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.43.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.