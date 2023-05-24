Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after buying an additional 141,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $987,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $25.96. 248,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,002. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $29.01.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

