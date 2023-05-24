Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires 1,249 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.5% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $153.27. The company had a trading volume of 164,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,390. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

