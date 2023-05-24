Wealth Quarterback LLC Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of PANW stock traded up $15.27 on Wednesday, reaching $205.01. 11,001,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,797.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $207.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.15.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $110,826,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

