Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $844,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wealth Quarterback LLC cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $4,435,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 102,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $245.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,985. The company has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

