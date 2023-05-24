Wealth Quarterback LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.03.
Insider Activity at Citigroup
Citigroup Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of C traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. 11,815,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,398,848. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citigroup (C)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.