Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $36,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $93.60. The company had a trading volume of 485,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,624. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average is $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

