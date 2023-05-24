Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,041. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $281.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.26.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

