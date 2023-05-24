Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 1,296 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealth Quarterback LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,172 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.06. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.