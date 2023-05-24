Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 42 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.76.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.89. 1,672,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $454.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $404.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.