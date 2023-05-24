Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 801 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,628 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.