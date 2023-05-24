Wealthquest Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

EFG traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,274 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

