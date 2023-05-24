Wealthquest Corp Has $239,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UPS traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,384. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $144.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

