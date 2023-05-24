Wealthquest Corp Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.34. 250,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $465.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.32.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

