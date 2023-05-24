Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Webjet Stock Performance
Shares of WEBJF stock remained flat at $4.63 on Wednesday. Webjet has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97.
Webjet Company Profile
