Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Endeavor Group (EDR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Endeavor Group (NYSE: EDR):

5/12/2023 – Endeavor Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2023 – Endeavor Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $33.00.

5/8/2023 – Endeavor Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00.

5/4/2023 – Endeavor Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2023 – Endeavor Group is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Endeavor Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2023 – Endeavor Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. 1,528,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $7,398,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,098,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,740,058.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,773 shares in the company, valued at $861,923.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $7,398,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,098,137 shares in the company, valued at $51,740,058.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,006 shares of company stock worth $9,040,467. 84.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

