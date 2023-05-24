WESCAP Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,484,000 after buying an additional 945,422 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after buying an additional 625,064 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,938,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.73. 500,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,887. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.44.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.