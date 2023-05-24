WESCAP Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,454. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.30 and its 200-day moving average is $125.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

