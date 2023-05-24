WESCAP Management Group Inc. Purchases 30,316 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,473 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 750,294 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,427,000 after purchasing an additional 568,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,367,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.79. 398,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $62.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.66.

