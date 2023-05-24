WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FISV traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.26. 556,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,040. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.92 and its 200-day moving average is $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

