WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 49,211 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,496,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,294,001. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

