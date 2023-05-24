WESCAP Management Group Inc. Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.71.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.99. 5,392,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,181,312. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

