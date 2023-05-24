Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.73

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.73 and traded as high as $6.35. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 11,007 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDOFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Down 2.8 %

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

