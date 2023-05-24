Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0092 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Western Forest Products Stock Down 6.6 %

WFSTF stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products to C$1.35 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

