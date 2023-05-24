Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Weyco Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Weyco Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WEYS stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $32.45.

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.05 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 157,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Weyco Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

