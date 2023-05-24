William Blair Comments on Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report issued on Friday, May 19th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.26. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JKHY. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $148.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,513,000 after acquiring an additional 304,400 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 39.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

