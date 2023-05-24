Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
WSM stock opened at $111.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
