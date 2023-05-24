Wincanton plc (WIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.80 on August 11th

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wincanton Stock Performance

WIN stock opened at GBX 237 ($2.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Wincanton has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 415 ($5.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £295.16 million, a PE ratio of 636.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 212.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 283.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.54) price target on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Monday.

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

