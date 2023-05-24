WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:UNIY) Announces $0.18 Dividend

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:UNIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.45. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $48.14 and a 1-year high of $50.04.

Get WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund alerts:

About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

(Get Rating)

See Also

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.