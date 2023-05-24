Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $120.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Wix.com Stock Performance

WIX opened at $77.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average of $85.47. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $355.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Wix.com by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

