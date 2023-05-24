Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $531.96

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 531.96 ($6.62) and traded as low as GBX 425 ($5.29). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 437.50 ($5.44), with a volume of 20,007 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 446.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 530.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The company has a market cap of £98.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Wynnstay Group

About Wynnstay Group

In related news, insider Gareth Davies sold 6,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.60), for a total value of £37,031.94 ($46,059.63). In other news, insider B Paul Roberts sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.44), for a total value of £9,561.56 ($11,892.49). Also, insider Gareth Davies sold 6,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.60), for a total value of £37,031.94 ($46,059.63). Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

