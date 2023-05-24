Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $531.96

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 531.96 ($6.62) and traded as low as GBX 425 ($5.29). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 437.50 ($5.44), with a volume of 20,007 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
Wynnstay Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 446.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 530.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The company has a market cap of £98.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.63 and a beta of 0.66.
Insider Transactions at Wynnstay Group
About Wynnstay Group
Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.
Featured Articles
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.