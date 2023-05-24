Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 57.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of XEL traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.13. 3,560,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,623. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

