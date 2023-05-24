XDC Network Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, XDC Network has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. XDC Network has a total market capitalization of $422.11 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

XDC Network Coin Profile

XDC Network was first traded on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,838,008,547 coins. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XDC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

