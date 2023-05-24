XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Mark Adams Sells 2,362 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Mark Adams sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $177,244.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,175,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,284,863.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Mark Adams sold 19,893 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,491,975.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Mark Adams sold 1 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $77.00.

XPEL Trading Down 1.2 %

XPEL stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.43. 80,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,116. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.94. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.06 million. Research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPEL shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPEL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 16.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 75.0% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

