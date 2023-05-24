Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Trading Up 0.1%

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.07 and last traded at C$7.89. Approximately 23,617,782 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,101% from the average daily volume of 1,967,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.05 to C$7.65 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$121.53.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$620.75 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 54.36%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 55,633 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$387,205.68. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

