Youdao (DAO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao Price Performance

Shares of DAO opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Youdao has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $623.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Youdao

Several brokerages have commented on DAO. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter valued at $108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Youdao by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 71,475 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter valued at $124,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Youdao by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter valued at $87,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Youdao

(Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.