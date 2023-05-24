Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0225 on Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $357.74 million and approximately $15.72 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,566,159,685 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

