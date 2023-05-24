Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 11,687 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. TotalEnergies makes up 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,215,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 616,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TTE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

