Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 585,320 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 609.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,320 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,015 shares during the last quarter. Yale University boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,050 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,457,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,992,160. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

