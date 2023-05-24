Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 2,526 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,584 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,510. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.82.

NVIDIA stock traded down $6.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $299.90. The company had a trading volume of 24,813,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,031,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.77 and its 200-day moving average is $216.53. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $318.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.