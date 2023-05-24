Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 41,843 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,843 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,815,000 after buying an additional 1,414,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after buying an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.5 %

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,165,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,207,307. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

