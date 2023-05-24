Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. 1,241,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,376,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CAG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

